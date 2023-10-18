WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, clouds will start to fill in as winds from the south continue to provide moisture to the atmosphere from the gulf. That moisture will also increase dewpoint temperatures which leads to overnight lows being a bit warmer. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and upper 50s by just before daybreak tomorrow morning. Winds can be a bit breezy at times and will continue to be for the next day or so.

Tomorrow, patchy fog will have the potential to develop in the early morning. If you have early travel plans, set a few minutes aside to leave sooner than you typically would to account for lower visibility and traffic. Skies will become mostly cloudy to overcast until later in the evening when a cold front sweeps through and clears things out. Rain chances associated with this front are very slim, about 10% for the region. Any isolated shower that develops along the frontal boundary will pop up in the later afternoon to early evening. Clouds clear later in the evening as the front pushes southeast out of the Ark-La-Miss.