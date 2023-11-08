WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Temperature record broken at the Monroe Regional Airport: previous record was 88 degrees set in 1989, new record is 89 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will continue to increase as they have done so over the course of the afternoon. The saturated environment ahead of our incoming cold front coupled with the looming clouds will keep our overnight and early morning low temperatures on the warmer side. Temperatures range in the mid 60s for the most part.

Tomorrow, rain returns to the Ark-La-Miss, well, for some of the region at least. It’s likely that showers will start to move into southern Arkansas in the early evening and then will move southeastward through the region as the night progresses into Friday morning. Daytime highs range from the mid to upper 70s, some areas could see slightly cooler due to rain cooled air.