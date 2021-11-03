Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 3rd

West Monroe, LA – (11/03/21)

Daytime highs this afternoon well below average as the majority of Temperatures topping out in the low 50s to upper 40s. Cloud cover sticking around through the evening with clearing expected through the day tomorrow. Areas to the north will see clearing first in the early hours tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight reaching the lower 40s and possibly upper 30s. Rain chances for the evening are at 20%. Daytime highs tomorrow struggling to reach 60 degrees. Rain chances are at 10% for the early hours in our southern parishes.

As conditions clear through the day tomorrow, temperatures will be cool. However, temperatures look to rise quickly into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week.