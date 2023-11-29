WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-40s. Clouds will start filling in later in the evening, indicating a more saturated atmosphere. Winds are light out of the south, which is the source of moisture, as mentioned earlier. An isolated shower isn’t out of the question but the majority of rain shortly will occur on Thursday.

Tomorrow, grab all the rain gear you may need it’s going to be an overcast, dreary, and rainy day. Slow-moving showers that are set to begin earlier in the day, clearing later in the evening, is exactly what the region needs. Rain totals have the potential to average 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts of 2-3 inches. The threat of severe weather is rather low but will be possible for the southwestern parishes of the region.