WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight is going to be a bit on the chilly side with overnight lows falling into the 30s across the area. Southern Arkansas has the potential to fall to near freezing temperatures, so it would be a good night to practice your winter weather prep. Remember your four P’s: plants, pets, pipes, and people. For the most part, it is going to be an uneventful night with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures reach back into the upper 50s. Some areas could see a few degrees warmer or cooler depending on the timing of afternoon clouds filling in. There is an isolated chance for showers later in the evening that shouldn’t dampen any Turkey Day plans. Winds are light out of the south, allowing moisture to return to the area ahead of a cold front expected to pass on Sunday.