WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows are dipping near to below freezing again. Make sure you have your plants, pets, pipes, and people winter weather prepped and ready to go. A freeze warning is in place for majority of the Ark-La-Miss until tomorrow morning at 8 am. Talking numbers, southern Arkansas could see upper 20s, Louisiana could see lower 30s. Winds calm to just a light breeze overnight and skies stay crystal clear. There is pretty much zero chance for any sort of precipitation, frozen or otherwise.

Tomorrow we thaw out and warm up to the lower to mid 60s later in the day. Most of the afternoon temperatures are likely to hover around the upper 50s until the peak of daytime heating. Skies will again remain cloudless and thus no rain is to be expected. Winds are light out of the northeast and will transition to more easterly as the day continues.