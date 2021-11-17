Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 17th

West Monroe, LA – (11/17/21)

Temperatures this afternoon well above average once again into the lower 80s and upper 70s. We have had above average conditions for the last several days, however, big changes for the day tomorrow.

A cold front sits just off to the northwest looking to bring light rain totals as well as cooler and drier air. Rain coverage is expected to be at 40% as the front passes in the late evening hours to early morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s with daytime highs in the lower 60s.

With the front passing early in the morning, clearing is expected through the day and moving into Friday. With the much cooler conditions post front, most temps will see a slight warming trend into Monday prior to another cold front.