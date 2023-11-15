WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, patchy drizzle, and dare we even say light rain, remains possible throughout the night as long as clouds loom over the area. Those very same clouds are also the cause for warmer overnight lows tonight and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the mid and lower 50s, dewpoint temperatures permitting.

Tomorrow, a few breaks in the clouds are possible but, not promised. Areas that have a few peaks of sunshine are likely to have a high temperature that is a few degrees warmer than areas without it. Daytime and afternoon highs have the potential to reach into the mid and upper 60s. Winds are variable, ranging 5-10 mph.