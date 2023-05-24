WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A cloudy, but rain free day here in the ArkLaMiss. Thanks to the cloud cover and slight northeasterly breeze, our daytime highs were a bit cooler than expected.

Tonight, clouds will linger into the early evening hours but will eventually start to thin out by daybreak in the morning. Overnight lows are expected to fall to the mid 60s. Rain chances stay pretty limited, although not completely zero. Any rain that does occur will be due to a very isolated shower.

Tomorrow, daytime highs start their warming trend that continues through the rest of the week making things feel more summer-like. Daytime highs will be reaching into the upper end of the 80s, some sunnier spots could have the potential to break into the 90s very briefly. Again, the chance of rain is almost non-existent, which is perfect for any holiday plans for this weekend.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, sunscreen, sunglasses, and water are going to be your best friends.