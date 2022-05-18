West Monroe, LA

Another day with folks waking up to near 70 degrees. That’s where we will find low temperatures tonight as well.

A few clouds will linger tonight and tomorrow, but skies remain mostly clear. High temperatures will return to the lower and middle 90s. Winds will remain out of the South at 5-15 mph, gusting 25mph.

Winds will stay in the 5-15 mph range through the end of the work week. That includes overnight from Thursday into Friday. Friday’s high temperatures return to the lower and middle 90s.

The upper level breaks down late Friday into Saturday. Rain returns with a cold front with highs returning to the lower and middle 80s. A few disturbances will keep rain chances in the forecast through the end of the weekend and into early next week.