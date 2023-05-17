WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few isolated to scattered showers and storms were present across the area afternoon, but weren’t very notable in duration or intensity. Temperatures have remained slightly cooler today, alongside slightly breezy conditions at times.

During the afternoon hours, the showers and storms we’ve seen were so minimal and small at times; that it’d be easy for somebody to miss them with a quick regional glance at radar imagery. Satellite imagery does show an increase in clouds today however, thankfully we’re not quite as cloudy as areas farther to the east such as Mississippi and Alabama. Those areas have also seen much more rainfall and thunderstorms. Though Wednesday’s temperatures have certainly been what most would consider warm, daytime highs were fairly cooler for some areas. As we lose daytime heating, any remaining showers and storms should start fizzling out. These showers and storms will leave behind lingering cloud cover into the overnight hours at temperatures lows stay steady into the upper 60s.

The word warmer is something we’ve seen multiple times over the past week to two weeks, and it will make a re-emergence tomorrow with temperature highs a few degrees higher than Wednesday. We should stay mostly dry with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Though we’ll have two more hot days here in the ArkLaMiss before our next frontal system arrives Friday and Saturday. That cold front will be stronger than the first this week and may drop temperatures down for the weekend and a few days next week.

Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen