Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! I hope you were able to have a great day today, we saw another wonderful day of temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Aside from some sprinkles here and there, we’ve been mostly dry.

Heading into tonight, clouds will remain, and we could see a few very isolated showers. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 60’s, which is very mild for this time of year.

For Thursday through Saturday, we will see more of the same, with more clouds than sun and warm temperatures. Temperatures will warm a few degrees, eventually getting into the lower 80’s.

Things become more unsettled heading in our Sunday, as our next storm system approaches. Details regarding potential impacts of this storm continue to change, but showers and storms will be possible through the day. The question is, will this storm system produce severe weather? As we get closer to Sunday, those details will become more clear, but there is a low potential for severe weather for Sunday. Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.

We see temporary drying into our Monday, but another storm system quickly moves in for Tuesday. This system will bring another chance for showers and storms, and even possibly the chance for severe weather. Those details are also not very clear, so make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.