WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Spotty showers across the Ark-La-Miss this afternoon and evening and temperatures warming up into the 90s.

Tonight, overnight lows are only expected to fall to the lower 70s, some areas (very few) could dip into the upper 60s if they received rain. Cooler temperatures are possible due to rain cooled air. Showers will start to diminish later in the evening and as the night progresses. Clouds will slowly clear out until morning, winds mostly calm.

Tomorrow, daytime highs rebound back to the 90s, but a little bit warmer than today. Later in the afternoon a weak “cool front” will push through the area. Scattered showers and storms are likely to pop up during the hours of peak daytime heating. The front will only drop temperatures by a degree or so for the next two days.