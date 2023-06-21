WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A mostly cloud free, and rain free, day here in the Ark-La-Miss. A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to kick off the official start of summer.

Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall to the lower 70s, some areas in northern Arkansas may actually dip into the upper 60s briefly. Rain stays clear tonight, with the lack of cloud cover it may be a good night to do some stargazing. Winds are light out of the northeast until the morning.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be “cooler” than they have been in a week or so. Majority of the region will only see high temperatures reach the lower end of the 90s. It looks like a pleasant day to do any outdoor activities, but still be sure to drink water and take breaks in the shade. Rain doesn’t seem to make its way back into the area until the weekend and early next week as the same stationary boundary that has caused the area so much trouble lifts north.

From here on out for the rest of the year, the length of each day will get a little shorter now that the summer solstice has occurred. This is due to the tilt of the earth on its axis, the summer solstice is when the northern hemisphere is tilted the furthest towards the sun.