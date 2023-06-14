WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Showers and storms a plenty this afternoon and evening, the team will keep our eyes on them as the night progresses.

Tonight, overnight lows are only expected to fall to the lower 70s. A stationary boundary has positioned itself near the Arkansas-Louisiana border, flexing north or south every so often. It is due to this boundary, and the ample moisture from the gulf that keeps refueling the atmosphere, that we have to be cautious of storms tonight.

Tomorrow, the very same frontal boundary stays true to its name, stationary. Thus we have another round of potential severe weather for portions of the Ark-La-Miss. Albeit, most of the storms tomorrow will be scattered to isolated. Daytime highs reach back into the 90s in the afternoon, which isn’t as warm as we have been recently.