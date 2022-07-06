West Monroe, LA – (07/06/22)

A good amount of showers and storms getting going through the afternoon and evening. Some isolated storms in the early afternoon before several clusters formed later into the evening. Very efficient rain producers with tropical-like moisture in our area.

Rain should wrap up as we trek further into the evening and the sun begins to set. Lows fall to the middle and lower 70s with some clearing into tomorrow morning.

We are staying hot and humid for tomorrow. Highs in the mid 90s with heat index values returning to the 105F-110F range, with some potentially seeing up to 115F. Heat advisories are in effect as well as a few excessive heat warnings. Rain chances are less than what portions of our area saw today. Rain chances are around 10%.

Extreme heat and humidity persists until a break down of the current high pressure. A small “dip” in the Jetstream brings rain chances back for the beginning and into the middle of next week. This should allow for some relief, but those that miss out on the rain likely see the middle 90s.