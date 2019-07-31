Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July 31st







WEST MONROE, LA (7/31/19) Happy Wednesday! It’s been another seasonably warm and humid day across the ArkLaMiss with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds.

There have been a few isolated showers out there this afternoon, but things should remain mostly quiet as high pressure is in control of our weather.

Tonight will remain quiet, warm and muggy with a few passing clouds. lows will generally be in the lower 70’s.

The first day of August will essentially be the same as what we saw today. Highs will get into the lower to middle 90’s with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around.

As we head into the weekend, things will gradually turn more wet as a low pressure system moves in from the northwest. This will increase our chances of seeing showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

There are some placement issues with this low, and it being a cut off low (meaning cut off from the main jet stream), it is really difficult to nail down the details regarding the location. Accuracy will get better as we get closer to the weekend.

With that being said, some of the forecast models are wanting to move the low further west, which decreases rain chances for the ArkLaMiss. If this trend continues, we could be fairly dry. Temperatures during this time will generally be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Regardless, we will dry out and warm up by the start of next week. Highs will return to the lower to middle 90’s, with a few clouds from time to time.