WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight will be calm and quiet but not really “cool”. Overnight lows are only expected to bottom out in the mid 70s now that moisture is starting to pool back into the area. Winds are light to calm, out of the south.

Tomorrow will be another scorcher here in the Ark-La-Miss, daytime highs will reach the upper 90s and potentially even break 100, as they have done so today. There will be very little relief from the heat, mostly clear skies do little to aid with shade, the lack of rain means the absence of rain cooled air, winds will be fairly light. Heat safety will be of the utmost importance for the next week or so, stay cool and hydrated.