There’s no need to sugarcoat anything, it’s hot, really hot. With minimal chances for relief from the heat it is important to remember to drink enough water and stay cool.

More high temperatures are to be expected this week, mostly residing in the upper 90’s with a shot at the triple digits early next week. Heat index values are still a concern, remaining in the triple digits and putting all of the ArkLaMiss under a heat advisory.

Rain chances for the rest of this week into early next week are on the slim side. A slight possibility for late showers tomorrow and spotty storms on Friday could help us stay out of the low 100’s. Staying dry and crispy until early next week with limited relief from isolated storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the rain chances are small, low temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s.