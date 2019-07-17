Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July 17th





WEST MONROE, LA (7/17/19) Happy Wednesday! It’s been a hot and humid one for all of us across the ArkLaMiss, as temperatures have climbed into the lower to middle 90’s. There has been lots of sunshine to go around, with no showers or thunderstorms to speak of.

We currently have a Heat Advisory that is effect until 7 P.M tonight due to heat indices in the 105+ range. While this one will expire, we will likely see another issued for tomorrow.

Tonight things will remain quiet, and any sort of cloud cover will clear out, leading to mostly clear to clear skies. It will be another warm & humid night for us, with lows expected to drop only ito the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow will essentially be a carbon copy of what we saw today. Lots of sunshine to go around, with highs getting into the middle 90’s. It is going to feel more like 105+ again, so after 10 A.M. tomorrow morning, make sure you are practicing your heat safety precautions.

Through the weekend, things will slowly cool down as more cloud cover and low rain chances return. Highs will be getting into the lower 90’s during this timeframe.

Then changes come for the start of the next week, as an unseasonably strong cold front will move its way through the ArkLaMiss for Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorms will be occurring along and behind the front through the day, but at the moment we decided to keep rain chances at 30 percent.

Once this front passes through, we could be treated to some very unusually nice weather for Wednesday, with highs potentially in the middle to upper 80’s and noticeably drier air.