WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows are only expected to drop to the upper 70s, so a muggy and warm night ahead of us. Ample moisture in the atmosphere and lingering cloud cover will act like a blanket, trapping heat near the surface. Rain will taper off as the evening goes on.

Tomorrow, there is an isolated chance for showers and storms during the A.M. hours of the day. As the day goes on, rain and clouds will thin out, which means daytime highs will rise to the mid 90s. Heat index values will start to also increase, some areas to 100 plus degrees, please be sure to continue practicing heat safety.