Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 5th

West Monroe, LA – (01/05/22)

Limited clouds through the day allowing for a nice warmup with most peaking out near or in the 60s. Overnight low temperatures will be all over the place tonight. Dewpoints are in the lower 50s in our southern Parishes while areas in southern Arkansas sit in the upper 30. The gradual difference between moisture will yield a wide range in low temperatures tonight.

Rain chances for this evening are at 30% with some showers possible in the overnight and into the morning tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler once again in the upper 40s for highs. Clouds will clear in the late afternoon and evening.

Friday holds onto the cool temperatures to start and end the day with mostly clear skies. However, as Friday progresses, winds will shift back out of the south allowing for a warm and wet weekend. Saturday and Sunday have high temperatures in the 60s with rain chances at 50% and 60% respectively.

Cooler once again on Monday behind a cold front, with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and clearing skies.