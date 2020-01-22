Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 22nd

















WEST MONROE, LA (01/22/20) Happy Wednesday! It’s been an interesting day across the ArkLaMiss as our next system has brought a variety of precipitation with it. We saw some sleet this morning, thanks to evaporational cooling. This all changed over to rain this afternoon as drier air became more saturated.

Tonight we don’t anticipate to see anymore frozen precipitation. Our coldest temperature will actually start off early tonight, with warming temperatures through the course of the night. We’ll start off in the lower 40’s, and we’ll be in the middle 40’s by sunrise tomorrow. We will also see showers continuing through the night, with pockets of heavier rain possible.

Showers will eventually taper off through the day tomorrow, especially after noon. Clouds will then start to decrease by later afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 50’s.

We will enjoy a very nice weather day for Friday with lots of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time. temperatures should also recover to the lower 60’s as well.

This will be the case for Saturday as well before we see the clouds and showers returning for our Sunday. The chance will remain isolated though, only about 20%

We will see another nice day for Monday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms returning for Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay fairly temperature as well, with highs in the lower to middle 60’s.