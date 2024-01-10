WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, clouds will start to fill in across the region but we remain rain free until tomorrow night. The moisture that is being reintroduced into the atmosphere this evening will keep things warmer by force in comparison to last night. Warmer and more saturated dewpoint temperatures are another indication of that overnight lows will be warmer, falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds calming as the night continues, light out of the south.

Tomorrow, clouds fill in full force to make for a mostly cloudy day, but again staying rain free until late in the night. Showers and storms start to make their way into the region from the west just before midnight. Daytime highs are much warmer than they have been recently, reaching into the mid 60s later in the afternoon. Winds continue out of the south.