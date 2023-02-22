West Monroe, LA – (02/22/23)

A few rounds of showers have pass through the afternoon and evening. A weak disturbance is driving the limited and non-severe rain this afternoon. We are fortunate to avoid and severe weather woes with this front.

Tonight

Another warm and muggy evening with lows in the low to mid 60s. Slightly cooler in south Arkansas this evening with our weak front. Rain chances on the evening are in between 20-30% with the exiting rain. Skies clear the closer you work to midnight.

Tomorrow

Despite another cloudy start, some sunshine will be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again tomorrow. Rain chances are very slim, can’t count out a spotty shower.