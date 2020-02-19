Evening Forecast – Wednesday, February 19th, 2020













WEST MONROE, LA (02/19/20) Happy Wednesday! Our weather has been everything but happy today; we’ve seen rain across a good deal of the ArkLaMiss. Most of the activity has been light, but there have been pockets of moderate rain as well.

Totals throughout the day have been variable. Southern Arkansas hasn’t seen too much in the way of rain through the day, so their amounts have been light. Generally, we’ve seen anywhere from a trace to over an inch, especially in west central portions of the ArkLaMiss.

All of us will eventually get in on the rain tonight, and this will last through the the first part of our Thursday. Temperatures will remain fairly stead, only changing a few degrees here and there. Lows will remain chilly, dropping into the lower 40’s.

We should see another widespread 1-3 inches, with the potential for heavier rains in eastern sections of the ArkLaMiss. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a few of our eastern parishes through Thursday morning to account for this heavy rainfall. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! All of this rain will continue to swell rivers, so continue to pay attention to the forecast as water tries its best to move out of our region.

Rain will taper to showers, which should wrap up between 12 P.M and 2 P.M. Thursday. We may even see a few peaks of sunshine before it sets, but clearing will continue into the night. Highs will try to top out into the upper 40’s, with a brisk northeast wind, so make sure you pack a few extra layers as you head out tomorrow.

Skies will clear into tomorrow night, and will remain clear for Friday and Saturday. Cooler, drier air will linger as well, which will lead to freezing temperatures for many of us Thursday night into Friday. There will be a threat of black ice Thursday morning into Friday, as some roadways will remain wet from all of our rains. This chance is mainly for southern Arkansas. This chance will decrease from Friday into Saturday; even though that night will be cold as well, roadways will be much drier. Still, some locations with shallow, standing water could see this risk.

Friday and Saturday look to be the nicest days of this extended period. We will see gradual recovery of our temperatures as well, with temperatures going from the 40’s to the 60’s by next week.

Clouds and low shower chances return as early as Sunday, as a couple weak systems move through from the weekend into next week. It looks like these systems are trending northward, so we may not see as much as once thought. Regardless,