Evening Forecast – Wednesday, February 10th, 2021

































WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy your day today, as it’s been another interesting day weather wise. We are still seeing a fairly large temperature spread; we’re seeing 30’s towards our north and west, with upper 60’s to lower 70’s further south and east.

We’re also seeing some showers and storms in the area, particularly across our southern parishes. most of this activity has remained south of I-20. This activity will move north and eastward though the night.

As this activity moves, cold air will be coming in, providing a chance from some freezing rain across southern Arkansas tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, as ice could see a glaze on elevated surfaces. Further south into Louisiana, precip should mainly stay as rain.

Rain and a few storms will continue into our area for Thursday into Friday, eventually wrapping up Friday night. If temperatures cool enough, we could see the potential for freezing rain spread further south. Accumulations will remain at a glaze once again, mainly on elevated surfaces.

We do see a break in the winter precip for Our Saturday and Sunday, but it picks right back up into Monday. Cold will continue to spill into our area, with highs barely reaching freezing, if they even do.

We’re keeping an eye on a system that will be moving in for Monday that has the potential to produce some significant winter weather. Details regarding totals and what we’ll see are still too far away, but all of the ArkLaMiss has the potential to see impactful winter weather through the day.

The good news is, at least at this moment, it appears we will be dry past Monday, but the cold is not expected to go anywhere. Highs will remain near freezing, and depending on how much winter precip accumulation we get, it could be a while before it melts.

Details are becoming clearer, but this forecast is still subject to change. Stay updated with the latest forecasts.