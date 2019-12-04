Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th









WEST MONROE, LA (12/04/19) Good Wednesday to you! We started off on another chilly note but temperatures were warmer this morning than yesterday.

Once the sun came up, temperatures have climbed into the upper 60’s with a few passing high clouds from time to time. Otherwise, it was a beautiful day overall.

We will continue to see more mild conditions tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 40’s with times of clouds.

A warm, moist air mass will return by the time we get to Thursday head of our next storm system. Clouds will gradually increase through the day but we should stay dry.

The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will will start for mainly after midnight Friday. We will see the chance linger into Friday morning as our system pushes off towards the south and east.

After this system moves out, cooler air will temporarily move in for Friday into Saturday. We won’t lose the clouds either through the course of the weekend.

Warm, humid air returns for the second half of the weekend into next week as our next couple of systems moves in. It looks like the first will stall somewhat for the first half of the next work week, with another shot of showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week. Details need to be ironed out but it’s looking like an active period of weather will take shape for mid December.