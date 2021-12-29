Evening Forecast – Wednesday, December 29th

West Monroe, LA – (12/29/21)

Matching our expectations, we had some isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon in southern Arkansas. Severe storms brining some damaging wind gusts as well as radar indicated half dollar sized hail. Some general non-severe thunderstorms this afternoon as well

Temperatures this evening will be in the mid and upper 60s with daytime highs tomorrow in the upper 70s. Rain chances for this evening at 20% with lingering showers and storms. Minimal chance for rain tomorrow as well, 20%.

***Severe Weather Potential***

Severe weather potential for portions of the ArkLaMiss for Friday into Saturday afternoon. The day 3 severe weather outlook has a slight risk (level 2 of 5) and marginal risk (level 1 of 5). All severe hazards remain possible including an isolated tornado. The severe potential continues into day 4 which carries a 15% chance of severe thunderstorms. As we get closer to the weekend, we will get better details and keep you updated.