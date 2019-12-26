Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 25th

WEST MONROE, LA (12/25/19) Merry Christmas! Hopefully you had a wonderful day. We received a nice gift from Mother Nature as we had comfortable temperatures and no precipitation. Clouds were thin to start, but eventually thickened up through the day.

Tonight is expected to be a silent night, with cloud cover persisting and mild temperatures. Lows will only drop into the middle 50’s.

More of the same can be expected for our Thursday, as moisture continues to stream in from the south and west. It will be another warm day as well, with highs in the lower 70’s. A stray shower or two is expected as well, but most of us will be dry.

Somewhat better rain chances come for Friday, but showers and a few thunderstorms will remain isolated at best. Highs will once again remain in the lower 70’s.

The last day of warm, humid and wet comes for Saturday as a cold front eventually moves through the ArkLaMiss. This day will offer the best chance for showers and storms, especially during the evening into the overnight hours. There could be some strong storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Aside form some showers in the morning, most of Sunday should be dry. Temperatures will fall during the day as well, with skies clearing.

Lots of sunshine and cool temperatures will stay with us for the last week of 2019. Highs during this time will be in the upper 50’s.

We stay dry until New Year’s Day; that’s when the next system moves in bringing rain chances back. New Year’s Eve is looking dry.