Evening Forecast – Wednesday, December 1st

West Monroe, LA – (12/01/21)

Temperatures this afternoon above average and into the mid 70s for most. Clear skies with dry air firmly in place in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Meanwhile, at the surface, some moisture has made its way back into the Arklamiss. Dewpoints sitting in the 50s with some near 60.

With the current placement of dewpoints values, overnight lows stuck near 50 and upper 40s for this evening. Fog certainly possible and an area of focus for the early morning hours tomorrow.

The warming trend that we have kept tabs on through the week will continue tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear skies remain for the day with limited cloud development.

Rain, a word we have not had to use much, looks to sneak back in the forecast for the weekend. Chances still remain relatively small although the best chances of rain look to be in the transition from Sunday into Monday.

More to come, happy December 1st!