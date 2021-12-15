Evening Forecast – Wednesday, December 15th

West Monroe, LA – (12/15/21)

Temperatures this afternoon once again warm and above average. Daytime highs seeing the upper and middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the limited sunshine, still well above average with plenty of gulf moisture and dewpoints in the 60s.

We find ourselves, once again, limited in the overnight temperature. As a result of our beloved gulf moisture, temperatures will be limited by the dewpoints. Temperature can’t drop below the dewpoint.

Tomorrow will have very similar conditions to what we had this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with above average temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. However, with an approaching cold front (soon to be stationary boundary) rain chances are at 30%. The areas most likely to see the rain are our southern Arkansas counties and areas close to the Louisiana-Arkansas border. With that said, depending on how far south the boundary sets up, shower and storm development could push to the south.

Warm and humid conditions remain until another cold front pushes through the area on Saturday.