Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 11th

WEST MONROE, LA (12/11/19) Good Wednesday to you! Our system brought the cold, clear conditions overnight, leading to a very cold morning this morning. We’ve seen a lot more sunshine today than we saw yesterday, as highs have made it into the lower 50’s.

Tonight is going to be another night of below freezing temperatures due to clear and calm conditions. Upper 20’s can be expected up in southern Arkansas, with lower to middle 30’s for the remainder of the ArkLaMiss. We will eventually see clouds filter in closer to sunrise.

Clouds will continue through our Thursday with cool highs expected. We should see our temperatures get into the middle 50’s, so it will be a tad bit warmer.

The clouds will be the thickest for Friday as a very weak disturbance moves through. Highs will continue to warm as well, getting into the lower 60’s.

The weekend is looking good, at least for the most part. We won’t have any problems with our temperatures as our highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s. We will see times of clouds and sun until we get to about Sunday. That’s when a low end chance of showers will return very late in the day.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread for Monday as our next system moves through. Some models want to bring the cold air with it, but at this time it looks like it shouldn’t line up with any precipitation.

Once this system moves through, skies will clear for the remainder of next week and highs will be cool in the lower to middle 50’s.