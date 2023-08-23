WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the upper 70s and upper 80s. Overall conditions will be quiet, winds will remain light to calm and skies continue to be mostly cloud free. That also means the chance for any sort of rain will be near zero.

Tomorrow, daytime highs in the afternoon have the potential to range anywhere from 98 degrees to 105 degrees. Areas that are still holding onto leftover soil moisture will be on the cooler end of the spectrum, like in southern Arkansas. Heat indices have the potential to push 110+ degrees in the afternoon, thus an Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until tomorrow evening. Also extended and expanded is the Red Flag Warning, for fire weather, due to the continuous dry conditions. The good news is there is a very isolated and slight chance for a stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Any rain that does pop-up will not be widespread and those who experience it should consider themselves lucky.