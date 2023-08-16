WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the Ark-La-Miss with daytime highs only reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s in most areas. Don’t get used to these cooler temperatures though, they’ll be back into the upper 90s and lower 100s by the weekend.

Tonight, low temperatures look to bottom out to the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in a while, minus last night. The mid to upper 60s can be expected, clear and calm conditions will prevail until tomorrow morning. The chance for rain will unfortunately be zero.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will start their rebound to warmer temperatures , afternoon highs have the potential to reach into the upper 90s. Overall conditions will be pleasant but warm while staying mostly clear and calm.