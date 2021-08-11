Evening Forecast – Wednesday, August 11th

West Monroe, LA – Wednesday, August 11th

Temperatures once again reaching the middle and upper 90s as heat index values reach anywhere from 104 to 109. Heat advisories remain in place for the entirety of the Arklamiss for 11:00am – 7:00pm tomorrow 8/12. With that being said, temperatures tomorrow will again reach the mid and upper 90s with chances for showers somewhat limited but elevated from what we have seen over the last couple of days.

Looking at the bigger picture, the ridge pattern we have seen bring limited rain and higher temps will be changing. Once the weekend rolls around, chances for showers increase with temperatures next week likely marginally cooler in the mid to low 90s.