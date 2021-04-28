Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 28th, 2021











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today. Weather-wise, it’s felt like a typical late April day; we’ve seen warm temperatures, humid conditions, and times of spotty showers. Some of the showers have contained brief, heavy rainfall, but most of us have remained dry.

Heading into the night, more of the same can be expected, as our atmosphere becomes more favorable for showers and storms. Lows tonight are going to be on the warm side due to high amounts of moisture; only falling into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Some spotty showers will remain possible.

Our storm system is currently producing a handful of issues off towards our north and west, and is a slow mover overall. It will eventually get into our area around peak heating, which will bring the chance for severe weather. Showers and storms are expected to move in during the late afternoon, and will continue through the overnight into early Friday morning.

Thursday’s severe chance is low overall, holding at a 1/5 for now. Damaging winds and some marginally severe hail will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Aside from some lingering showers for the first half of Friday, most of the day will be nice. There will be some relatively cooler and drier air that will move in, and that will knock highs from the middle 80’s back to the middle 70’s.

Saturday is expected to remain dry, though a stray shower is possible. This will be a small break, as the pattern becomes more unsettled beyond Saturday.

A better chance for scattered showers returns for Sunday, as another disturbance moves in. Temperatures will also climb back to the 80’s.

Heading into the new week, low chances for showers and a few storms will return. Generally, chances for rain will remain at a 10-20% chance. Temperatures will also climb back to the middle 80’s.

A stronger cold front could move through for next Wednesday, which will keep the chance for some showers and storms around. It could also drop our temperatures a few degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year. At this time, it is not expected to produce severe weather.