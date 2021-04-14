Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! It’s been a crumby weather day across the ArkLaMiss, with numerous showers and storms occurring through the morning. There were some reports of hail across our southern parishes this morning, but widespread severe weather did not occurr.

More showers and storms will be possible tonight, mainly south of I-20. No severe storms are anticipated at this time. Lows will remain on the cooler side, falling into the lower 50’s.

Showers and storms should clear the around sunrise tomorrow, with much of the day staying quiet, but mostly cloudy. Highs won’t warm up too much, getting into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Showers could return as early as Thursday evening, which would be the start of another extended period of unsettled weather. Lows will remain on the cooler side, in the lower 50’s.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity late Thursday night into Friday, eventually wrapping up later Friday night into Saturday. Highs will remain on the cooler side, in the middle to upper 60’s.

The good news is, during this extended period of unsettled weather, very limited to no severe weather is expected. Time of heavy rainfall, especially across areas that continue to see it, could lead to some flooding issues, especially south of I-20.

Clouds will linger into the first half of the weekend, with clearing into the second half. This should continue into next week. Highs will slowly recover to the lower to middle 70’s.