Evening Forecast – Wednesday, July 28th

West Monroe, LA – Wednesday

Just a few showers and storms lingering this afternoon trying to cool temperatures just a little bit. Daytime highs reached the mid and upper 90s. Tonight, temperatures expected to drop into the upper and mid 70s with rain ending in the early evening. Highs tomorrow are expected to reach the mid and upper 90s again tomorrow with rain chances limited to 20%.

Over the course of the next couple days. high temperatures will continue to reach the upper 90s with potential to reach the triple digits. Relief is on the way with potential for frontal rain and cooler temps on Monday.