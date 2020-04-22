Evening Forecast Update – Wednesday, April 22nd











WEST MONROE, LA (04/22/20) Happy Wednesday! So far we’ve had a crumby weather day across the ArkLaMiss, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some have occasionally been severe, but otherwise storms have remained calm.

A new Tornado Watch has been issued to fill in more of the ArkLaMiss through the remainder of the evening. This watch includes Claiborne, Union, Bienville, Lincoln, Ouachita, Jackson, Winn, Caldwell, Grant and La Salle parishes until midnight tonight.

Better wind dynamics will be working in later this evening, keeping our chance of severe weather around through the remainder of the evening. Enough instability will be present as well to support storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather (large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes). Regardless, heavy rainfall will continue to be an issue, as storms train over the same locations. A Flash Flood Watch is also out for much of the area through

There are still many questions surrounding this set up, as ongoing storms will contaminate much of the severe weather environment. However, the question remains how much the atmosphere will be able to recover, as well as how the ingredients will come together.

Stay updated on the latest forecast and remain weather aware through the remainder of the weekend. Be sure to receive the latest watches and warnings through out KTVE/KARD weather app.