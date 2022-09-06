West Monroe, LA – (09/06/22)

Thunderstorms getting started late in the day, making for a wet and noisy evening for some. Rain will linger another few hours with most not seeing rain overnight. Lows are expected in the lower and middle 70s. Upper 60s aren’t out of the question in south Arkansas.

Highs return to the middle and upper 80s with a few scattered storms along the way. Rain chances are at 30% with a weak boundary pushing through the area. A few early showers/storms are possible, the majority of scattered activity is expected in the afternoon.

Nothing glaring about this week’s forecast. High temperatures stay near the upper 80s with some scattered, hit and miss, rainfall possible.