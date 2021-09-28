Evening Forecast – Tuesday, September 28th

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--The University of Louisiana Monroe along with united way is planning to use a book to invest in third graders.

The school and organization is giving third graders a book titled "There's a Bridge On The Bayou" to encourage reading. When it's time for the third graders to head off to college, it'll be the universities 100th anniversary. Students will be able to turn the book in and receive a 500-dollar scholarship to attend the university.

President of the University of Louisiana Monroe Dr. Ronald Berry says this scholarship valuable to both the students and the university.

Dr. Ronald Berry "These students will be our freshmen class when we turn 100 years old so it's a special deal for them and for us"