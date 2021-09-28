Evening Forecast – Tuesday, September 28th

West Monroe, LA – (09/28/21)
Temperatures this evening expected to be in the low 70s to upper 60s with chances of overnight rain at 10%. With plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, upper level disturbances looking to spur up shower chances through the day tomorrow with chances around 50%. Daytime highs are dependent on rain timing tomorrow but look to be in the mid 80s.
This week certainly looks to be more wet in comparison to last week. Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend.