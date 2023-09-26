WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, overnight lows are warm and muggy, dropping to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances are pretty slim to none and will continue to be so for the next week. Winds are light out of the northeast until morning. Light and patchy fog is likely to develop overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, daytime highs are expected to rise to above average temperatures, which is the trend for the next 6-10 days. High temperatures reach into the lower to mid 90s and winds will remain light out of the northeast.