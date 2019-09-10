Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September 10th









WEST MONROE, LA (9/10/19) Good Tuesday! After our busy night last night, things were hot and quiet once again across the ArkLaMiss. So far, temperatures have been in the lower to middle 90’s with some clouds.

Aside from a few passing clouds, tonight will be quiet. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70’s.

With high pressure in control of our pattern through at least the first half of the upcoming weekend, don’t expect much change in the pattern. Each afternoon will be hot and humid, with highs generally in the mid to upper 90’s. Aside from maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm, we will remain dry.

As we near the peak of tropical season, the tropics are heating up. There are currently four separate disturbances in the Atlantic; Gabrielle and Disturbances #1-3. Disturbance #1 is the one we in the ArkLaMiss we need to keep an eye on, as this will have the most impact to our weather.

Changes come by the time we get to the second half of the weekend. Speaking of that tropical disturbance, it is expected to move into the Gulf by the weekend. This will bring better chances for showers and storms by that time frame, in addition to cooler high temperatures. Impacts look to remain low at this time, but we will keep our eyes on it.