Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October 8th







WEST MONROE, LA (10/8/19) Happy Tuesday. We’ve been treated to another wonderful weather day across the ArkLaMiss as there has been lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We’ve been seeing mainly 70’s with a few 80’s out there, lots of sunshine and a comfortable air mass in terms of moisture levels. Winds have been out of the Northeast which has helped to continue to funnel the cooler, drier air in.

Tonight will be another cool to chilly one with nearly seasonal lows. We will see lows dropping into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s under clear skies. We could see some areas of patchy ground fog as well.

Tomorrow winds will switch from the Northeast to the Southeast as we go through the day. This will bring back warmer temperatures in addition to more moisture. Highs tomorrow will warm to the upper 80’s with a few passing clouds.

Thursday will be the most “summer-like” day of the week, as a warm, humid air mass sets up before our next cold front comes rolling in. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the lower 90’s with a few clouds.

Speaking of our cold front, this will be the strongest one we’ve seen since Spring. It looks to enter the ArkLaMiss by Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will ride along this front as well, starting off the day on a warm, wet and stormy note. Severe weather chances look slim to none at this time, but a strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Once this front clears out, a much colder air mass will settle in, knocking our highs down to the upper 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s. Some of our extreme northern areas may see some isolated upper 30’s for Saturday morning. Regardless, cooler air lovers are in for a treat!

We will see cooler temps and drier air stick around through the weekend before more showers and thunderstorms will be possible to start off next week. We will also warm back up to the upper 70’s to lower 80’s during this time as well.