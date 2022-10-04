WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, just a bit warmer than it was yesterday.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 50s. There is minimal cloud cover, great if you want to catch a few shooting stars. With almost zero clouds, tonight is staying dry.

Tomorrow, temperatures quickly rebound back into the mid to even upper 80s in some areas. If you are planning any outdoor activities I advise you drink a lot of water, wear sunscreen, and don’t burn anything. With very dry conditions, burn bans are in affect across the region.