Evening Forecast – Tuesday, November 9th

West Monroe, LA – (11/09/21)

Temperatures this afternoon reaching the middle and lower 70s with some high clouds hanging around through the day. Conditions this evening has partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures returning to the lower and middle 70s tomorrow with clouds expected to increase through portions of the day with an approaching cold front. The vast majority of the day tomorrow will likely stay rain free, however, rain chances sneak to 10% for the late evening. With the arrival of the cold front early on Thursday, rain chances increase to 50% for the early morning hours. Rain looks to dry up with clearing skies once we get into the afternoon on Thursday.

Behind the cold front, dry air will funnel back in allowing for overnight temps to return to the lower 40s. Daytime highs will likely be stuck into the 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.