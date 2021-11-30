Evening Forecast – Tuesday, November 30th

West Monroe, LA – (11/30/21)

Temperatures this afternoon reaching the lower end of the 70s for highs, under mostly clear skies and light winds out of the south. With some influx in moisture, dewpoints seeing close to the 50 degree mark. The elevated dewpoints will keep temperatures warm and into the mid 40s this evening.

With continued mostly clear skies and dry conditions, temperatures tomorrow slightly warmer and into the middle 70s. The warm trend looks to continue as temperatures will try and reach the 80 degree mark for the end of the week.

Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend and into the beginning of next week. Details and specifics are somewhat unclear, we will keep you updated as we learn more.