Evening Forecast – Tuesday, November 2nd

West Monroe, LA – (11/02/21)

Temperatures this afternoon varying wildly depending on location. Areas in southern Arkansas are plagued by cloud cover, keeping daytime high in the mid to low 50s. South of the cloud free areas warming to the mid 60s and lower 70s.

As we move through the overnight, cloud cover looking to spread region wide as light rain begins. This evening features temperatures cooling to lower 50s and upper 40s with rain chances at 30%.

Tomorrow’s temperatures likely won’t move past the mid 50s with the arrival of clouds and rain. Highs tomorrow topping out in the low to mid 50s. With clouds present through the majority of the day, rain chances at 60%. Rainfall totals will be extremely light.

As the rain comes tomorrow and lingers into Thursday, skies will begin to clear late Thursday with temperatures in the overnight expected to be below average. Thursday night and Friday night bring the possibility for overnight lows into the 30s. Frost is possible in some patchy areas.

Once we get past the rain and cooler temps, the next 6-10 days has temperatures trending above average as gulf moisture makes a return to the Arklamiss.