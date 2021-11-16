Evening Forecast – Tuesday, November 16th

West Monroe, LA – (11/16/21)

Temperatures this afternoon near 80 degrees into the middle and upper 70s. Some cloud cover hanging around in the afternoon as winds remained out of the South at 5-15mph. With winds and the general flow remaining out of the South, moisture certainly more prevalent in the forecast which will keep overnight lows near 60 degrees.

A warm day on deck for tomorrow, once again, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies ahead of a cold front looking to push through the area in the overnight on Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday. Most areas seeing rain in the early hours on Thursday, rain chances currently at 30%.

Daytime highs will be much cooler on Thursday with daytime highs into the lower 60s and clearing skies through the day.